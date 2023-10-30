Expand / Collapse search

Uline hiring events Nov. 2 at Kenosha location

KENOSHA, Wis. - Uline is hosting two hiring events on Thursday, Nov. 2 at its Kenosha location for customer service and warehouse roles. 

Uline is looking to fill immediate needs in its Kenosha warehouse and customer service department. Uline offers long-term, reliable career options; an excellent alternative to the seasonal hiring of other companies. 

Customer Service Hiring Event from 1-3 p.m.

  • Positions:  Customer Service Representative – English & Bilingual (Spanish) Customer Service Team Lead Customer Service Management Trainee
  • Pay: From $22 to $35 per hour

Warehouse Hiring Event from 3-6 p.m. 

  • Positions: Warehouse Associate (Day Shift)
  • Pay: From $25 to $32 per hour - That’s up to $63,000 - $80,000 per year with bonuses!