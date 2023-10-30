Uline hiring events Nov. 2 at Kenosha location
KENOSHA, Wis. - Uline is hosting two hiring events on Thursday, Nov. 2 at its Kenosha location for customer service and warehouse roles.
Uline is looking to fill immediate needs in its Kenosha warehouse and customer service department. Uline offers long-term, reliable career options; an excellent alternative to the seasonal hiring of other companies.
Customer Service Hiring Event from 1-3 p.m.
- Positions: Customer Service Representative – English & Bilingual (Spanish) Customer Service Team Lead Customer Service Management Trainee
- Customer Service Representative – English & Bilingual (Spanish)
- Customer Service Team Lead
- Customer Service Management Trainee
- Pay: From $22 to $35 per hour
Warehouse Hiring Event from 3-6 p.m.
- Positions: Warehouse Associate (Day Shift)
- Warehouse Associate (Day Shift)
- Pay: From $25 to $32 per hour - That’s up to $63,000 - $80,000 per year with bonuses!