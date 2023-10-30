Uline hiring events Nov. 2 at Kenosha location

article

Uline is hosting two hiring events on Thursday, Nov. 2 at its Kenosha location for customer service and warehouse roles.

Uline is looking to fill immediate needs in its Kenosha warehouse and customer service department. Uline offers long-term, reliable career options; an excellent alternative to the seasonal hiring of other companies.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Customer Service Hiring Event from 1-3 p.m.

Positions: Customer Service Representative – English & Bilingual (Spanish) Customer Service Team Lead Customer Service Management Trainee

Customer Service Representative – English & Bilingual (Spanish)

Customer Service Team Lead

Customer Service Management Trainee

Pay: From $22 to $35 per hour

Warehouse Hiring Event from 3-6 p.m.