Uline hiring event; warehouse workers sought, starting pay $29/hour

Uline, a distributor of shipping, industrial and packaging materials, is hosting its first hiring event of 2024 on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The event looks to fill overnight warehouse roles at its Pleasant Prairie Distribution Center, which plans to hire more than 100 warehouse associates in 2024.

Positions available

Warehouse associate – overnights

Pay: starting from $25 / hour + $4 night shift increase

Hours: Sunday - Thursday from 7 p.m. - 3:30 a.m. or 9 p.m. - 5:30 a.m.

The Uline hiring event is scheduled for 9 a.m. through 1 p.m. on Jan. 20 at 12657 Uline Way in Kenosha. In advance of attending the hiring event, interested individuals should pre-register online at uline.jobs/events to secure an interview.

While registration is strongly encouraged to secure an interview, walk-ins are welcome. Candidates selected for interviews will be contacted to confirm their interview time.

Bilingual and Spanish speaking applicants are encouraged to apply. Spanish language applications and interviewers will be available at this event.

A news release says Uline offers long-term, reliable employment options, provides ongoing wellness support and offers professional growth opportunities for employees to advance their careers.