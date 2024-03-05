Uline donation to Pleasant Prairie Parks Foundation tops $83K
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Uline announced on Monday, March 4 a donation of $83,250 to the Friends of Pleasant Prairie Parks Foundation.
A news release says Uline began building relations with the Village of Pleasant Prairie in 2007 – and officially became a corporate partner in the summer of 2010 when Uline opened its new corporate campus in Pleasant Prairie.
As Uline expanded operations by acquiring land in Prairie Highlands Park for a new office building, the company received a broker's fee rebate from the land purchase. Those funds are being directed toward the Friends of Pleasant Prairie Parks Foundation.
Uline is a leading shipping, industrial and packaging materials distributor.