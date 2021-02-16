UK variant of COVID-19 detected in Milwaukee in late January

The United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Milwaukee.

City and county officials mentioned the UK variant was found in Milwaukee on Jan. In all, there have been a total of five confirmed cases of the variant strain -- detected in Eau Claire, Milwaukee, and Waukesha counties. The first was identified on Jan. 12.

"When the variant is just getting started like here in the United States and Wisconsin, you may find it in 1% or 2% of samples tested. As time goes on due to its increased transmissibility it may increase to 20, 40, 60, and so on to become the dominant strain," said Dr. Ben Weston, Office of Emergency Management.

Local officials now say it is more important than ever to social distance, wash your hands, and get tested if you have symptoms or were exposed to COVID-19.

"We have to continue to be very mindful and very aware of our new variants that are out there," said Marlaina Jackson of the Milwaukee Health Department.