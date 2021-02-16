Expand / Collapse search

UK variant of COVID-19 detected in Milwaukee in late January

Published 
Updated 58 mins ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee County health officials provide an update on COVID-19

Milwaukee County health officials provide an update on COVID-19.

MILWAUKEE - The United Kingdom variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Milwaukee.

City and county officials mentioned the UK variant was found in Milwaukee on Jan. In all, there have been a total of five confirmed cases of the variant strain -- detected in Eau Claire, Milwaukee, and Waukesha counties. The first was identified on Jan. 12.

"When the variant is just getting started like here in the United States and Wisconsin, you may find it in 1% or 2% of samples tested. As time goes on due to its increased transmissibility it may increase to 20, 40, 60, and so on to become the dominant strain," said Dr. Ben Weston, Office of Emergency Management. 

Local officials now say it is more important than ever to social distance, wash your hands, and get tested if you have symptoms or were exposed to COVID-19.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"We have to continue to be very mindful and very aware of our new variants that are out there," said Marlaina Jackson of the Milwaukee Health Department.

Emergency crews on scene of roof collapse in Village of Yorkville
slideshow

Emergency crews on scene of roof collapse in Village of Yorkville

Emergency crews are on the scene of a roof collapse on S. Sylvania Avenue in the Village of Yorkville.

Snow totals from storm that impacted SE Wisconsin Feb. 15-16
slideshow

Snow totals from storm that impacted SE Wisconsin Feb. 15-16

The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin from Monday, Feb. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 16.