Emergency crews on scene of roof collapse in Village of Yorkville

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated 56 mins ago
Roof collapse at Village of Yorkville business (Credit: Bryan Weber)

YORKVILLE, Wis. - Emergency crews are on the scene of a roof collapse on S. Sylvania Avenue in the Village of Yorkville. It is presumably a roof collapse caused by the snow that has fallen in the area. 

The South Shore Fire Department, along with its structure collapse tactical unit, are on the scene -- along with We Energies, the Racine County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. 

Roof collapse at Village of Yorkville business (Credit: Bryan Weber)

Roof collapse at business in Village of Yorkville (Credit: Racine County News/Scanner)

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene -- and we will update this post when more information is available. 

