Emergency crews on scene of roof collapse in Village of Yorkville

Emergency crews are on the scene of a roof collapse on S. Sylvania Avenue in the Village of Yorkville. It is presumably a roof collapse caused by the snow that has fallen in the area.

The South Shore Fire Department, along with its structure collapse tactical unit, are on the scene -- along with We Energies, the Racine County Sheriff's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Roof collapse at Village of Yorkville business (Credit: Bryan Weber)

Roof collapse at business in Village of Yorkville (Credit: Racine County News/Scanner)

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene

