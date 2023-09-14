UAW potential strike, how Wisconsin drivers are impacted

A UAW strike would impact drivers in Wisconsin.

With a deadline looming just before midnight Thursday, Sept. 14, the United Auto Workers union and Detroit's three automakers remained far apart in contract talks, with the union preparing to strike.

Talks continued on Thursday, with GM increasing its wage offer and Ford looking for a counteroffer from the union.

The UAW is demanding a 36% boost in pay over four years, and the automakers, General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, have countered with offers that are roughly half of that increase.

The chasm between the two sides threatens to ignite the first simultaneous strike by the United Auto Workers against all three Detroit companies in the union's 88-year history, a potential shock to a U.S. economy already under strain from elevated inflation.

At Uptown Motors in Milwaukee, GM John Pentler prepared for a possible strike Thursday.

"We just want to have access to the vehicles that people want," said Pentler. "It’s going to be a disruption."

The union president said it is still possible that all 146,000 UAW members could walk out but that the union will begin by striking at a limited number of plants.

The UAW started out demanding 40% raises over the life of a four-year contract, or 46% when compounded annually. Initial offers from the companies fell far short of those figures. The union later lowered its demand to around 36%.

The UAW also is seeking restoration of cost-of-living pay raises, an end to varying tiers of wages for factory jobs, a 32-hour week with 40 hours of pay, the restoration of traditional defined-benefit pensions for new hires who now receive only 401(k)-style retirement plans, pension increases for retirees and other items.

"It’s a tough situation, obviously," said Pentler.

"If you're thinking about getting a new car, Pentler said you might want to act fast.

"If this drags on for a long period of time, obviously, we won’t have as many cars coming in, so we might not have as many options, but there still will be vehicles available," said Pentler.

Pentler says the strike could also delay parts coming in like oil filters, recall parts or a transmission. He said the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain shortages prepared them for this.

"We’re used to dealing with lower inventories – ordering out cars, planning ahead and doing those types of things," said Pentler.

Pentler said if the autoworkers strike, they do have enough inventory for a month, so he said he's hoping for a fair but quick resolution.

If you're thinking about buying a new car or your current car needs any repairs, dealers recommend doing it as soon as possible.

It would be the first time all three major companies strike at the same time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.