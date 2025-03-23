Two Rivers stabbing; girl injured, man arrested after standoff
TWO RIVERS, Wis. - A man has been arrested after police said he stabbed a girl in the chest in Two Rivers.
What we know:
The Two Rivers Police Department said it happened around 10 p.m. near Madison and 21st on Saturday, March 22. They said they responded to a disturbance where a juvenile female was stabbed in the chest.
Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded to the scene and a SWAT team was eventually brought in to handle a brief standoff with the suspect.
The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Dominic Liggins. He was taken into custody for recklessly endangering safety, physical abuse of a child, false imprisonment and bail jumping.
The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What's next:
Police said there was no danger to the public and the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The Two Rivers Police Department provided information in this report.