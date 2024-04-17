Trafficking charges; 2 girls taken from Milwaukee to Chicago

Two people were charged after investigators say they lured two girls from a Milwaukee gas station and forced them into prostitution.

Prosecutors say the man and woman drove the girls to Chicago to perform sex acts. Video shows a car pulling up to a group of girls and a woman, coercing two of them into the vehicle.

On any given day, there is a lot of traffic along Hampton and 60th. Last week, it was a different type of traffic that led police there.

Investigators say 32-year-old Kadeona Collins and 49-year-old James Crump pulled into the gas station parking lot, not looking to fill-up.

Kadeona Collins and James Crump

Surveillance shows them in a red Mazda stopping briefly to chat with a group of girls. When the group goes inside, investigators say Collins is right behind them.

She's seen chatting with them for several minutes, even buying them food, before they all walk out together.

After a brief discussion, two girls get in the Mazda and drive away.

Investigators say they didn't know Crump was also in the car, and they told the 15-year-olds they were going to Chicago. The girls told police Crump "pulled out a black handgun [and] pointed it at their heads," telling them they would be forced to perform sex acts.

Surveillance video still

When they got to Chicago, the teens say Crump and Collins prostituted them, taking all of their money. Investigators say they drove the girls back to Milwaukee, dropped them off and told them they'd be back in a few days.

The criminal complaint explains the girls went to trusted adults and told them what happened, and said they had Collins' cell phone number.

Investigators say one of those adults pretended to be one of the girls and said she'd meet up with Collins in a text message.

Instead, she recorded Crump and Collins, and got their plates. They went to the police, who later arrested them.

Investigators say Collins confessed and said Crump was the mastermind of it all. Both are both being held on $150,000 bonds.