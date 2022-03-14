Twin Lakes fatal crash; driver rear-ended, leading to head-on collision

One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Kenosha County on Saturday, March 12. Deputies were called to the area of Fox River Road and County Highway CK in the Village of Twin Lakes around 4:20 p.m.

Initial reports indicated that a blue Chevy Sonic was in the northbound lanes stopped in traffic waiting to make a left turn onto 125th Street (CTH CK) when her vehicle was struck from behind by a silver Jeep.

The rear-end collision caused the Sonic to travel into the southbound lanes of Fox River Road and was struck head-on by a black Chevy pickup truck.

According to deputies on scene, the operator and sole occupant of the Sonic sustained severe injuries and was transported to Froedtert South Hospital in Pleasant Prairie where she later died. She was identified as Abby Warchal, 43, of Twin Lakes.

The operators of the other vehicles involved were not injured and were cooperative with the investigation.

Alcohol or other substance abuse is not believed to be a factor in the crash. All of the vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5100.