Twenty One Pilots tour coming to Milwaukee on Sep. 23

Grammy-winning music duo Twenty One Pilots is coming to Milwaukee, part of their North American headline tour, The Clancy Tour: Breach 2025.

The Live Nation-promoted tour includes a stop at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Tuesday, Sep. 23.

The band also released "The Contract," the first single off their forthcoming album Breach, arriving in September 2025.

Tickets

What you can do:

Fans can sign up for the artist pre-sale at twentyonepilots.com/tour for first access to tickets now through Sunday, June 15.

The artist pre-sale begins on Tuesday, June 17 at 10 a.m., and the general on-sale begins on Friday, June 20 at 10 a.m.