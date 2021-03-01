Tuesday, March 2 is Give From Home Day

article

Last year at this time, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin invited you to participate in the first-ever Give From Home Day as the pandemic took hold and demand for emergency food soared. Generous donors like you made it a BIG day, and we hope you’ll do it again today!

Now, one year later, COVID-19 continues to affect seniors and families, and Feeding America is still working around the clock to make sure nutritious food is on the tables of those who need it most.

We invite you to DONATE NOW.

Thanks to a generous matching gift from the Ellen & Ronald Block Family Foundation, every donation made today will be doubled, up to a total of $10,000.

Thank you!

Advertisement



