Expand / Collapse search

Tuesday, March 2 is Give From Home Day

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Last year at this time, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin invited you to participate in the first-ever Give From Home Day as the pandemic took hold and demand for emergency food soared. Generous donors like you made it a BIG day, and we hope you’ll do it again today! 

Now, one year later, COVID-19 continues to affect seniors and families, and Feeding America is still working around the clock to make sure nutritious food is on the tables of those who need it most. 

We invite you to DONATE NOW.

Thanks to a generous matching gift from the Ellen & Ronald Block Family Foundation, every donation made today will be doubled, up to a total of $10,000.

Thank you!

Aaron Rodgers gives $1 million to help businesses in his hometown
slideshow

Aaron Rodgers gives $1 million to help businesses in his hometown

Green Bay Packers quarterback and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help 80 locally owned business in or around his hometown of Chico, California.


 