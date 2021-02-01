TSA stops handgun at Mitchell Intl Airport security checkpoint

Transportation Security Administration officers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) stopped a loaded handgun from getting through the checkpoint on Sunday, Jan. 31.

A news release said when the TSA officer detected the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, officers from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office were alerted, responded to the checkpoint, and confiscated the weapon.

The man, a St. Francis resident, was issued a citation. In addition, he also faces a stiff Federal financial civil penalty for carrying a gun to a TSA checkpoint.

Officials say passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website. Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.