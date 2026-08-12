TSA at Mitchell International Airport: Touchless ID, summer travel

The Brief TSA discussed TSA PreCheck Touchless ID and summer travel at Mitchell International Airport. TSA officials on Wednesday provided an in-person demo of this technology. TSA also discuss acceptable forms of ID, travel tips, and other updates for summer travelers.



The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Wednesday, Aug. 12 discussed TSA PreCheck Touchless ID and summer travel at Mitchell International Airport.

TSA PreCheck Touchless ID

What we know:

According to a news release, TSA PreCheck Touchless ID enhances the security screening process with facial comparison technology for faster, more efficient identity verification.

"Today, we're highlighting how TSA and its airport industry and partners are using technology to make the checkpoint experience a little faster. It's a lot more convenient and more secure for travelers and authorized airport workers," said Tim Goodman, Assistant Federal Security Director.

TSA PreCheck travelers with a valid passport can opt in with participating airlines or Google Wallet to move through dedicated lanes with ease, enjoying a smoother and more convenient airport experience—an effortless way to start your travels.

"Enjoying a smoother and more convenient airport experience. Once TSA confirms your enrollment, a TSA PreCheck Touchless ID indicator will appear on your boarding pass, and, lanes are available at 65 different airports across the nation, including Milwaukee," said Goodman. "The participating airlines include American, Alaska, Delta, Hawaiian, southwest, and United."

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TSA also discuss acceptable forms of ID, travel tips, and other updates for summer travelers.