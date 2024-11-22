TSA at Milwaukee Mitchell International offers holiday travel tips

The Brief The Transportation Security Administration at Mitchell International Airport offers Thanksgiving travel tips. The TSA talks about which foods can be carried through a TSA checkpoint and those that will need to be transported in checked baggage. The TSA also reminds passengers how to pack smartly and avoid prohibited items.



Ahead of a busy weekend kicking off the holiday travel season, officials with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) are offering helpful tips, so Milwaukee travelers are prepared to get through the checkpoint safely and efficiently.

"As we approach another busy holiday season, passengers can feel confident we are prepared to handle the projected travel volume here at Mitchell International Airport," said Grant Goodlett, Federal Security Director, State of Wisconsin.

The TSA discussed which foods can be carried through a TSA checkpoint and those that will need to be transported in checked baggage.

"Typically, we screen more than two million passengers a day nationwide. TSA does expect during this heavy travel period to screen more than 18 million passengers between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2. This represents an increase nationwide of over 6%," said Goodlett.

TSA Pre Check enter here sign at airport transportation security administration area, Palm Beach International Airport, Florida. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The TSA also reminded passengers how to pack smart and avoid prohibited items, which trigger alarms that can slow down the security screening process.

"The more uncluttered that you can keep your bag, the quicker you'll get through the process. Your bag will not have to be re-run if it's not full of clutter. Please remember that when you come through, that liquids over three ounces are prohibited. The general rule on this is if you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, it cannot come through the checkpoint," said Goodlett.

In addition to these practical, hands-on tips, the TSA displayed some prohibited items that have been stopped at MKE checkpoints recently and share guidance on how to get questions answered before you depart.

"Make sure that you prepare and arrive early. We strongly suggest that everyone please arrive at the airport at least two hours before your flight," said Goodlett.

