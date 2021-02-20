Trump to speak at CPAC conference in first public appearance post-White House

article

Former President Trump will make his first major public appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) conference later this month, Fox News has learned.

Traditionally held outside of Washington, D.C., the 2021 CPAC conference will kick off in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday.

Trump is expected to address the conference on Sunday, Feb. 28, two sources told Fox News.

Trump will be talking about the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement. Also, look for the 45th president to take on President Biden’s "disastrous amnesty and border policies," according to a source familiar with Trump's speech.

Trump has stayed relatively quiet since leaving the White House on Jan. 20 for his Mar-a-lago resort in Florida and after Twitter banned him from the social media platform after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

But Trump has indicated he wants to stay politically active and told his supporters after his impeachment acquittal the MAGA movement is still going strong.

"Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again (MAGA) has only just begun," he said in a statement last week. "In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!"

Fox News was first to report in December that CPAC will be held at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Fla., from Feb. 25-28.

The conference, first launched in 1974, has always been held either in or around Washington, D.C. For the past eight years, the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Maryland, just outside of the District of Columbia, has been CPAC's home. But the massive resort had remained closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers told Fox News in December that the event, which last year attracted nearly 20,000 people over its four days, will be held mostly indoors, with plenty of virtual components, at the Hyatt Regency, a 1,641-room hotel that is connected to the Orange County, Fla., convention center.

Fox News' Tyler Olson and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.