Trump tariffs could impact Wisconsin soybean farms; China biggest importer

There is uncertainty among Wisconsin farmers as China raises tariffs on U.S. imports to 125%.

And what's the top U.S. farm export to China? It's soybeans.

And that could have an impact on the Badger State.

Doug Rebut has spent his whole life on the family farm.

"In the spring and fall, when it’s go time, we go," Rebout said.

He's helping expand the business with his brothers by thousands of acres.

He's used to watching the corn and soybeans grow in the fields closely. But lately, his eyes have also been on something else.

"We don’t want to be stuck in the middle of this," added Rebout.

As China announces a 125% tariff on U.S. imports, Rebout, who is also the president of the Wisconsin Soybean Association, says there is unease.

China is the largest importer of U.S. soybeans. 67 million bushels from Wisconsin are exported across the world.

"China buys more than all the other countries combined," noted Rebout.

Farmers plan years in advance, and changes aren’t made quickly.

Regardless of the tariffs, in the next week, seeds will be planted in the fields.

"We want to make sure there’s fair trade for everyone and every product. We’re hoping there’s a way that can be done without hurting agriculture," said Rebout.

Rebout says farmers are used to ups and downs, but he's worried about the long-term impacts from tariffs.

"We just to be able to keep surviving and passing our farms down from generation to generation," said Rebout.

He's keeping the faith that the crops will grow and there will be someone to buy them.

Rebout says much of the soybeans exported are used for food, feed and oils.