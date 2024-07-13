Trump rally shooting: Wisconsin leaders react to assassination attempt

article

The shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania is being investigated as an attempted assassination of the former president and presumptive Republican nominee, law enforcement officials say.

It was not immediately clear whether Trump was shot, but the former president's campaign quickly said that he was "fine." The Secret Service said in a statement that "the former President is safe."

A local prosecutor said the suspected gunman and at least one attendee are dead.

Reaction from both political allies and rivals alike. Here is what some of Wisconsin's top-ranking political figures had to say.

Gov. Tony Evers via X

My thoughts are with President Trump and all of the folks attending today’s rally in Pennsylvania.

Thank you to the first responders who acted quickly, putting themselves and their safety at risk in order to respond to a horrific act of violence and keep people safe.

My staff and I are in contact with those coordinating security planning for the RNC and will continue to be in close communication as we learn more about this situation.

We cannot be a country that accepts political violence of any kind—that is not who we are as Americans.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) via X

Pray for President Trump. Pray for America.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) via X

Violence of this kind is never acceptable and I condemn it in the strongest of terms. My thoughts are with President Trump and his family.

U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wisconsin) via X

I’m praying for President Trump, his security detail, and all of the Trump supporters in Butler, PA.

U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-Wisconsin) via X

Praying for President Trump, his family, and our country.

U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Wisconsin) via X

Praying for President Trump and our country.

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wisconsin) via X

Gun violence is not an acceptable form of political discourse. I pray for a full recovery for the former president, and anyone else who has been injured.

I will continue to monitor the ongoing response from law enforcement.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"There’s no space, absolutely none, for this sort of violence in America.

"No one should be shot –not like this. Not kids, not churchgoers, and not a candidate for President of the United States.

"We must demand peace, whether it is in the political sphere or in homes and neighborhoods everywhere."

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler via X

Joining all – across political the spectrum – unequivocally condemning today's horrific act of violence. Sending thoughts to President Trump and all those harmed. Political violence against anyone is an attack not just to those in public life, but to the essence of our democracy.

Forward Latino National President Darryl Morin

"Forward Latino condemns today's attempt on the life of former President Donald Trump, as we condemned the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the countless acts of hate inspired by extreme political rhetoric committed on individuals and families with Hispanic surnames, physical characteristics, or preferred spoken language. Forward Latino continues to provide emergency assistance to Hispanics who have been attacked in acts of hate. We invite all true Americans to condemn all forms of political violence regardless of party, race, ethnicity, gender, faith or orientation."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.