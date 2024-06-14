Trump's Milwaukee 'horrible city' controversy; will it sway voters?

Democrats have already put up billboards along the interstate in the Milwaukee area, following reports that former President Donald Trump called the city 'horrible.'

But, will the controversy sway votes?

Wisconsin is a state with razor close elections; the past two have been decided by less than a percentage point, some 20,000 votes. So every vote really does matter.

It's a message on ten billboards across Milwaukee. The Democratic National Committee cites Punchbowl News, which reported the former president said this: "Milwaukee, where we are having our convention, is a horrible city."

Republicans in the room said his words were taken out of context.

In an interview with FOX News, Mr. Trump didn’t deny the comment but said his meaning was clear, he said he was worried about crime and about elections.

We asked if the controversy was impacting voters in this swing state.

"It doesn’t lead me anywhere, I mean cause it’s not out of character," said Leariya Armistead, who lives in Milwaukee.

"I’m in the middle, cause I don’t know who to vote for," said Wendy Harris, who also lives in Milwaukee.

Harris says she voted for Joe Biden last time, and likely will this time.

When FOX6's Jason Calvi asked Harris if the 'horrible city' comment changed her perspective on Biden vs. Trump, she said ‘no.’

Voters react to Trump's comment

Gary Winthorpe of Washington County plans to vote for the former president.

"No, I think you’ve made up your mind by this point already. You know what I mean. Nothing that he could say really could change your mind, I don’t think," said Gary Winthorpe.

Battleground Wisconsin will decide in less than five months.

"November is an eternity from now. And whatever the candidates do and say between now and then: who’s going to remember?" said Mordecai Lee, UW-Milwaukee Professor Emeritus .

Still, Mordecai Lee says one thing he's learned from following Wisconsin politics since the 1960s: you can't predict how Wisconsin will vote.

Mordecai Lee from UW-Milwaukee

"What Donald Trump blurted out yesterday, is actually how a lot of people in Wisconsin feel about Milwaukee. For all we know, he may have picked up a couple of votes," added Lee.

But those enjoying Milwaukee are ready to share it with the world.

"I would say you’ve got to give Milwaukee another shot. You got to come down to Bradford Beach and get a hot dog," said Winthorpe.

"He doesn’t live here, so he can’t say Milwaukee is horrible. Only we can say that. As far as Milwaukee being horrible, look at all these people. Look at all of them having a good time. I don’t see any crime," added Harris.

Mr. Trump will be back in Wisconsin on June 18, campaigning in Racine.

And democrats are preparing counter-programming, as the road to the White House runs right through Wisconsin.