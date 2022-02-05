Expand / Collapse search

Truck through Lake Winnebago ice, resident survives: sheriff

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Fond du Lac resident survived after his truck broke through the Lake Winnebago ice on Saturday afternoon, the Fond du Lac County sheriff said in a Facebook post.

The truck is currently sitting at the bottom of the lake. Pictures posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page circled where the truck broke through the ice.

(Courtesy: Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office flew its camera-equipped drone over the ice to take pictures and thermal images of the lake ice after the incident.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Thermal images showed cracks and breaks in the ice, as well as thin patches over open water. The bright yellow areas indicate the most heat, the sheriff's office wrote.

The sheriff recommended following fishing clubs for updates on ice conditions, placing bridges and marking roads.

Composite thermal imaging of Lake Winnebago (Courtesy: Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has an online ice safety page; the sheriff also encourages everyone to know and follow those tips.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

EPA job training grants, Racine group gets $200K
article

EPA job training grants, Racine group gets $200K

Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps, based in Racine, is one of 19 organizations nationwide to receive an EPA job training program grant.

Wisconsin weed penalties, Evers vetoes increase
article

Wisconsin weed penalties, Evers vetoes increase

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill that would have increased penalties for making or distributing marijuana through the creation of butane hash oil.

Winter programs at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

The Schlitz Audubon Nature Center in Bayside offers year-round programming, a chance to make Wisconsin's winters a little more enjoyable.