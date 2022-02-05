Truck through Lake Winnebago ice, resident survives: sheriff

A Fond du Lac resident survived after his truck broke through the Lake Winnebago ice on Saturday afternoon, the Fond du Lac County sheriff said in a Facebook post.

The truck is currently sitting at the bottom of the lake. Pictures posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page circled where the truck broke through the ice.

(Courtesy: Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office flew its camera-equipped drone over the ice to take pictures and thermal images of the lake ice after the incident.

Thermal images showed cracks and breaks in the ice, as well as thin patches over open water. The bright yellow areas indicate the most heat, the sheriff's office wrote.

The sheriff recommended following fishing clubs for updates on ice conditions, placing bridges and marking roads.

Composite thermal imaging of Lake Winnebago (Courtesy: Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office)

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has an online ice safety page; the sheriff also encourages everyone to know and follow those tips.

