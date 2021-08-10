Expand / Collapse search

Truck strikes overpass in Brookfield, driver to be issued citations

By FOX6 News Digital Team
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The City of Brookfield Police Department is investigating a truck versus bridge crash that happened Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 8:53 a.m.  

Initial investigation has revealed that a dumpster delivery truck was traveling south on Moorland Road with its bed raised.  The bed of the truck struck the overpass as the truck was going under the I-94 overpass. 

The driver of the truck, a 58-year-old man from Brookfield, was transported to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.  The I-94 overpass was inspected by state officials and deemed safe. 

Municipal traffic citations will be issued to the driver of the truck.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Waukesha County Highway Department and the City of Brookfield Fire Department assisted City of Brookfield officers during this investigation.

