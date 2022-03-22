Expand / Collapse search

Truck pulling cattle hauler jackknifes, strikes guardrail, kills cows

Crash involving truck pulling cattle hauler in Sheboygan County (Credit: Incident Response)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office says a truck pulling a cattle hauler jackknifed on Tuesday, March 22 – and struck a guardrail – leading to the death of several cows.

That wreck happened shortly after 2 p.m. on State Highway 23 near Sheboygan Falls.

Officials believe four to five cows perished as a result of the crash.

Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office (Credit: Incident Response)

Nobody else was hurt.

The crash forced deputies to redirect traffic for a while on Tuesday afternoon.

