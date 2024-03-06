Truck crashes into school bus; 34 kids on bus, some being 'checked out'

article

A truck has crashed into a school bus at the intersection of East Moreland Boulevard and Wolf Road in Waukesha on Wednesday morning, March 6, officials said.

A picture from Waukesha police shows a significant dent on the right side of the bus.

Law enforcement tells FOX6 News there were 34 kids on the school bus – and some of them are being checked out. At this point, officials say there are no major injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.