Truck crash into Kenosha building; man charged, on the run

A 20-year-old Pleasant Prairie man now faces multiple charges associated with a fatal crash that happened in Kenosha on July 28. The accused is Ajay Pierangeli (not pictured). He is not in police custody – and faces the following criminal counts:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle (two counts)

Injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle

Operating while intoxicated causing injury-2nd and subsequent offense

According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha police responded to an accident with injuries at Play It Again Sports on 75th Street around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, July 28. Dispatchers indicated it was a severe car crash. Another caller indicated it was a truck versus a building.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spotted a pickup truck partially inside the storefront. Four people inside the truck were unconscious -- while a fifth person in the front seat was alert, conscious, and breathing. Due to the vehicle's heavy damage, officers were not able to open the doors on the driver's side.

Kenosha firefighters removed rear seat passengers Dylan Zamora and Jenna Barrette, from the truck. They were deceased on the scene. The driver, defendant Pierangeli, was removed and taken to a hospital. The fourth passenger was also hospitalized.

Officers spoke with that fourth passenger who "stated he and his friends were at a 'hangout' in the city," the complaint says. The complaint goes on to say the man indicated "everyone was drinking, and they had stopped about an hour ago." The passenger told police he was not wearing a safety belt and did not believe anyone else in the truck was either. The passenger "stated that approximately 20 minutes into the drive, the defendant was driving eastbound on 75th Street and lost control of the truck and crashed," the complaint says. The passenger said Pierangeli "was not traveling at a high rate of speed," the complaint says. When the officer asked the passenger how the truck crashed into the building, the complaint says the passenger "did not know they crashed into a building."

A witness, who happened to be an employee of an ambulance company, told police "the red truck sped off from the intersection and began partially swerving into their lane located closest to the middle of the road traveling eastbound. (The witness) estimated the vehicle was traveling at 70 miles per hour and the ambulance was traveling at approximately 40 to 45 miles per hour and the pickup was pulling away," the complaint says. The witness also told police "he recalls the vehicle swerving very hard from the right lane into the left lane, then the front end of the vehicle jumped into the air as the rear end then followed the front going into the air."

A second ambulance employee provided a similar statement about the actions of the person driving the pickup truck.

The complaint says a legal blood sample was withdrawn from the defendant. Doctors informed investigators Pierangeli's blood alcohol concentration was .282 -- or more than three times the legal limit. The defendant also suffered a ruptured lung and skull fracture in the wreck, the complaint says.

Again, a warrant has been issued for Pierangeli's arrest.