Truck crashes into Kenosha Aldi, leaves hole in wall
article
KENOSHA, Wis. - A pickup truck crashed into a Kenosha Aldi on Saturday, Dec. 2.
It happened at the store near 75th and Green Bay. FOX6 News at the scene Saturday afternoon found the truck being towed away and a hole in the side of the building.
FOX6 reached out to Kenosha police regarding what led to the crash and if anyone was injured but did not hear back.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Check back for updates.