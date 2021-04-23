Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Racine County homicide

article

Troy Hoffman, 41, of New Berlin has been sentenced to life in prison -- with no eligibility for parole -- for the 2019 murder of Chad Bickler.

Hoffman was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges, after the Dec. 26, 2019 shooting. He fled the scene in Racine County and was taken into custody the following day in Dodge County.

A criminal complaint states Hoffman shot Bickler multiple times and also shot and killed his dog.

Authorities spoke with a woman who said Bickler was her love interest at the time and that her boyfriend, Hoffmann, had found out about Bickler. She told authorities that Hoffmann had texted her saying that if she was going to see Bickler, he was going kill Bickler.

Chad Bickler

Family of Bickler said the woman told them she had just broken up with Hoffmann prior to the shooting.

The criminal complaint said on the night of the homicide, the woman arrived at Bickler's house when she saw headlights in her rearview mirror and was struck by Hoffmann, who had crashed his vehicle into hers. The two got in an argument, and she fled -- fearing for her life -- to call police.

Court records showed Hoffmann was recently divorced at the time -- and had no prior criminal history.