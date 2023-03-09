Tremper High School Blood Drive on March 9

article

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin and Tremper High School will host the 41st annual Tremper High School Blood Drive on Thursday, March 9.

This one-of-a-kind event is the largest student-led blood drive in Wisconsin. Tremper and Versiti hope to welcome more than 1,000 blood donors, potentially saving up to 3,000 Wisconsinites in need of lifesaving blood.

As a token of gratitude, all attempting donors will receive a BOGO coupon from Noodles & Company, while supplies last, plus refreshments and other prizes. Free parking will be provided.

"For more than 40 years, Tremper High School students have been leading the way when it comes to encouraging blood donations," said Jasmine M. Johnson, area vice president and director of donor services, Versiti. "This student-powered event brings the community, students, faculty and staff together to help save thousands of lives, and we are so grateful for the students hardwork and dedication."

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. Appointments are preferred to ensure a quick and convenient donation, but walk-in donors are also welcome. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or visit versiti.org/tremper