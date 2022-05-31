Trees for Threes program; 579 trees donated in Milwaukee

American Transmission Co. (ATC) donated 579 trees – equal to the number of threes the Milwaukee Bucks made at Fiserv Forum during the 2021-22 regular season – to 180 Wisconsin schools that registered for the 2021-22 Trees for Threes program.

To celebrate the culmination of the sixth year of the Trees for Threes program, the Bucks and ATC are holding a tree planting ceremony at Milwaukee Academy of Science on Tuesday, May 31. Students from Milwaukee Academy of Science will help plant one of the three trees the school is receiving from the program.

The Trees for Threes program, which just completed its sixth season, calls for ATC to donate one tree for every three the Bucks make at home during the regular season.

