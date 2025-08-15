Tree falls onto car on Kenosha County highway, tangled in power lines

article

A woman was driving her car down a Kenosha County highway on Friday, Aug. 15, when a tree fell on top of her vehicle while also tangling itself in power lines on the way down.

According to the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department, just before 1 p.m., crews were dispatched to the Town of Brighton in western Kenosha County.

They were responding to a report of a tree down on top of a vehicle on County Highway J (312th Ave) near County Highway BB.

Tree debris falls onto the Mazda. CREDIT: KFRD

Units arrived on scene and found the red Mazda under heavy tree debris. The vehicle had been traveling north when a large tree toppled over and crashed down atop the vehicle. The falling tree caused a power line to also come down and become entangled in the debris.

Because of the fallen tree and downed power lines on top of the car, County Highway J was impassable and traffic was closed down on the roadway until WE Energies could make the scene safe for the removal of the tree debris and the vehicle from the roadway.

The driver and only person in the Mazda was able to free herself from the wreckage and declined medical treatment or ambulance transport.

"Here she was just driving along and minding her own business when this tree suddenly came crashing down on top of her car," said KFRD Firefighter and EMT Tyler Hoover. "She is very lucky - she needs to buy a lottery ticket."