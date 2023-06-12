Treat your dad to a weekend of Art, Music, and more

article

In preparation for Father's Day, show your dad or the special man in your life how appreciative you are of him by taking him to these various events this weekend in Milwaukee. As the big day nears, here's what you can do!

The Brewers are back at American Family Field this weekend, playing against the Pirates. Ticket packages and deals are available to make your visit more cost-friendly. On Father's Day, the first 10,000 ticketed fans over 21 get a Brewers bucket hat. After the Pittsburgh Pirates are the Arizona Diamondbacks, who will be playing from June 19 to June 21.

Milwaukee Art Museum

The Milwaukee Art Museum is having a weekend-long Lakefront Festival of Art. Starting Friday, people can engage in beautiful artwork, eat great quality food and listen to outdoor music. Be prepared to have an awesome time. Rain or Shine! The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 12 p.m. The admission also includes access to the galleries and a drop-in tour. You can buy tickets at the door or here.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) at Bradley Symphony Center

The Mahler's Resurrection Symphony takes place at the Bradley Symphony Center on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. According to their website, they were originally scheduled to close the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, but now they are back and better than ever. Learn more information about Mahler's Resurrection Symphony by clicking here.

Marquette University

In celebration of African American freedom, Marquette University is partnering with Safe & Sound to commemorate Juneteenth. The event takes place on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 4422 W. Leon Terrace. Marquette and Safe & Sound are hosting the Youth Voice Stage, which amplifies the youth's voices through singing, dancing, poetry, live art and more. The event will be filled with food, games, and camaraderie. The entire Milwaukee community is invited to attend.

Finally. The Summer Soulstice Music Festival is back and returning on Saturday. Come to this free showcase of music by local talent. The festival will offer a variety of food, retail, and arts and crafts vendors, along with some activities such as rock climbing. Some of the early sponsors announced are Beer Capitol (Blue Moon), Capitol-Husting, Red Bull, Educators Credit Union, Gruber Law Offices, and Ian’s Pizza. For more information on the Summer Soulstice Music Festival, at Summersoulsticmke.com.