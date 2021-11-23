Traveling 'Judas' arrested in Milwaukee for Capitol siege

article

A man who plays Judas in the traveling show of "Jesus Christ Superstar" was arrested in Milwaukee before the show's first performance Tuesday, after being charged with taking part in the US Capitol siege on Jan. 6 alongside members of the extremist group the Oath Keepers.

James Beeks, 49, of Orlando was arrested in Milwaukee Tuesday, November 23, and made an initial court appearance before a federal magistrate judge, charged by complaint with unlawful entry to the Capitol and obstruction of Congress. He was released pending further proceedings, according to the US Attorney's office in Washington, D.C.

Court documents say Beeks paid dues to the extremist group days before the attack, joined up with other group members prior to entering the capitol in a tactical formation, wearing body armor and helmets. Beeks, whose face was covered, was wearing a unique jacket from Michael Jackson's 1987 'BAD' tour, helping authorities identify him.

"Beeks was part of a mob of people, including some who attacked law enforcement. At 2:38 pm., the doors were breached, and the group stormed into the Capitol. Once inside the Capitol, the group split up. Half of them, including Beeks, tried to push their way through a line of law enforcement officers guarding a hallway that led to the Senate chamber," said a release from the US Attorney's Office.

A message left for a federal public defender listed in the case was not immediately returned.

This past August, a federal grand jury brought down a superseding indictment of conspiracy, obstruction, and aiding and abetting against 17 members of the right-wing militia that took part in the tactical formations and breach of the Capitol. At least four additional members have pleaded guilty in connection to the attack, including a person that cooperated with investigators in identifying Beeks, according to court filings.

"Prior to the confrontation, Beeks joined with a group of Oath Keepers while walking from the Ellipse to the Capitol. Unlike the camouflage-combat attire of many individuals in the group, he was wearing a Michael Jackson "BAD" world tour jacket and a black helmet, and he was carrying what appeared to be a homemade black shield."

A YouTube page for Beeks, referenced in the court documents, lists him as one of the country's best Michael Jackson tribute artists.

According to court filings, authorities knew Beeks -- who performs under the stage name of 'James T. Justis' -- would be in Milwaukee Tuesday, the first day of performances for the traveling Broadway show at the Marcus Performing Arts Center. The show runs from November 23-28, according to its online tour schedule.

Beeks was still listed as ‘Judas’ as of Tuesday night, hours after the performance began. He did not perform in the production and the role was filled by another performer. Beeks has since been suspended, indefinitely.

"The touring production of Jesus Christ Superstar confirmed that James Beeks (a.k.a. James T. Justis) is suspended from the company indefinitely pending the outcome of the hearing," DJ Martin, the marketing and communications director for the national tour of the musical. "He will not perform during the show’s run at the Marcus Performing Arts Center in Milwaukee."

A message sent to Andrew Lloyd Webber's production company, A Really Useful Group, was not immediately returned. Beek's photo on the website for Jesus Christ Superstar has since been removed as of Wednesday morning.