Trans-Siberian Orchestra's Mark Wood performing in Whitefish Bay

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 6, 2024 9:50am CDT
Trans-Siberian Orchestra original member Mark Wood joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the importance of music education and an upcoming performance at Whitefish Bay High School, joined by the orchestra students! He also played some music as well!

MILWAUKEE - Mark Wood, an Emmy award-winning composer, recording artist, performer, producer, inventor and original member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra joined FOX6 WakeUp on Saturday, April 6.

Wood is performing at Whitefish Bay High School on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

He'll be in concert with the rock stars of the Whitefish Bay Orchestras, composed of middle school and high school students.

The Evolution Tour

To learn more about the performance and to get tickets, click here.