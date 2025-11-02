Trainfest in Milwaukee displays hundreds of models, collectibles
Trainfest 2025 at Baird Center
MILWAUKEE - Trains, trains and more trains? It's Trainfest 2025 at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee this weekend.
What you can do:
Hundreds of vendors have hundreds of tables filled with railroad models, collectibles and more. There are more than 50 operating model railroad displays, spanning multiple scales and sizes.
For kids, there's a free Thomas the Tank Engine ride-on train. Industry professionals are available for train enthusiasts to talk to, too.
What's next:
The event picks up again from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2. Tickets are $15 at the door, and children under 11 get in free with an adult purchase.
