Trainfest in Milwaukee displays hundreds of models, collectibles

Published  November 2, 2025 9:41am CST
Trainfest 2025 at Baird Center

    • Trainfest 2025 is at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee this weekend.
    • Vendors have hundreds of tables filled with railroad models, collectibles and more.
    • The event picks up again from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2.

MILWAUKEE - Trains, trains and more trains? It's Trainfest 2025 at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee this weekend.

Hundreds of vendors have hundreds of tables filled with railroad models, collectibles and more. There are more than 50 operating model railroad displays, spanning multiple scales and sizes. 

For kids, there's a free Thomas the Tank Engine ride-on train. Industry professionals are available for train enthusiasts to talk to, too.

The event picks up again from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2. Tickets are $15 at the door, and children under 11 get in free with an adult purchase.

The Source: FOX6 News went to the event Saturday and referenced information from organizers.

