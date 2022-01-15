Train strikes pedestrian in Waukesha

The Waukesha Dispatch Center received a call from citizens and Canadian National Railroad indicating that a train had struck a pedestrian shortly before 11 a.m. on the tracks at W. Moreland Boulevard.

Upon arrival police located a deceased male near that intersection. The deceased is a non-railroad employee, a release said.

The death is being investigated by the Waukesha Police Department, the Waukesha Medical Examiner's Office and the railroad.

No additional details were released on the deceased.

The intersections of Whiterock Ave and Moreland as well as Whiterock Ave and Perkins Ave will remain close throughout the afternoon.

No other injuries were reported.

