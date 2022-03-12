Train hits car in Fond du Lac; no injuries

article

A train hit an abandoned car on the Forest Avenue tracks in Fond du Lac early Saturday morning, law enforcement said. It happened around 1:45 a.m.

Upon investigation, a northbound train operated by CN Railway collided with a Chevrolet sedan that was stopped on the railroad tracks. Through the initial investigation, it appears the vehicle may have been performing some type of turning maneuver and may have become stuck or disabled on the south side of the roadway, while on the railroad tracks.

The car is believed to have been unoccupied when struck by the train. The operator of the vehicle fled the scene prior to law enforcement's arrival.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing.

