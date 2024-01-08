Train collides with abandoned vehicle in Brookfield

An Amtrak train smashed into a vehicle abandoned on railroad tracks in Brookfield on Saturday, Jan. 6. But how did the vehicle get there in the first place?

"I was just putting the garbage and I heard ‘boom,'" said Brian Taticek.

Taticek knew something was wrong. He lives at the corner of the busy intersection in Brookfield.

"When I looked up there, there were people running – walking away from the tracks," Taticek said.

Amtrak slams into abandoned vehicle, Brookfield

Brookfield police shared photos. Investigators say the driver was headed westbound on North Avenue and turned onto the railroad tracks east of Pilgrim Road. Police say the Ford Focus got stuck before there was any indication a train was coming.

Bob Wargowski likes to take walks in the area. He said there are not enough signs to let drivers know this is not Pilgrim Road.

"It’s a bike lane – is what it is. I could see if you’re not familiar with the area you could think it’s a turn lane," Wargowski said.

Police say that appears to be what happened in this incident.

An Amtrak spokesperson said the crash delayed the train nearly three hours. Amtrak said there are blue signs at all major train crossings with a telephone number to call if there is an emergency. Crews can try and stop a train before it hits anything.

"Amtrak comes through here really fast," Wargowski said.

In November 2022, a man was killed on Brookfield Road after police said he tried to drive around the train barricades south of River Road.

"Sometimes people try and go around the arms and stuff," Wargowski said.

Brookfield police said the driver on Saturday was issued a citation for stopping on the tracks. It is a $144 fine.

Nobody was hurt in this case.

Waukesha County's Director of Public Works, Allison Bussler, told FOX6 News a routine inspection of that crossing was done just two weeks ago. Bussler said the county will work with Canadian Pacific Railroad to determine if any further safety enhancements are needed.

"Waukesha County worked closely with Canadian Pacific Railroad when we rebuilt CTH M in 2021. The highway project included new railroad safety equipment and rebuilt the railroad crossing to current standards. Waukesha County DPW completed a state required routine joint inspection with Canadian Pacific on December 27, 2023 to review operations of safety equipment and everything was functioning as designed. The County will work with Canadian Pacific Railroad to further review the recent incident and determine if further safety precautions are necessary."