Train collides with FedEx truck in Wauwatosa; truck driver hurt

Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision between a train and a FedEx truck in Wauwatosa on Monday, April 24.

The collision happened just before 10 a.m. Monday on Walnut Road just west of Highway 100. Officials say the truck was crossing the tracks westbound into the Department of Public Works lot – when it was struck by the train heading southbound.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries and was treated by the Wauwatosa Fire Department. There were no injuries to anyone on the train.

Train collides with FedEx truck in Wauwatosa

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Train collides with FedEx truck in Wauwatosa

FedEx statement

David Westrick, FedEx Media Relations

"We extend our deepest concerns to the team member involved and are thankful that no major injuries are being reported as a result of this accident. Safety is our highest priority, and we are cooperating fully with the investigating authorities at this time."

Train collides with FedEx truck in Wauwatosa

This is a developing story.