Trailer carrying propane explodes: New Berlin police

Residents of New Berlin woke up to the sounds of explosions early Sunday morning, July 3.

According to New Berlin police, crews were called to a vehicle fire on Moorland Road between Coffee and Ryerson Roads around 7 a.m. Updated information showed it was a trailer fire with propane on board.

Fire crews could see propane tanks venting right before at least five explosions. One piece of debris launched roughly 200 feet in the air, according to police.

Due to road construction, a water supply issue caused a delay in extinguishing the flames. A second arriving unit was able to bring the explosion under control with another water source. The fire was out after 20 minutes..

Police initiated the evacuation of two houses nearby as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.