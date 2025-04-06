Trailbreaker races at the Schuetze Recreation Center in Waukesha
WAUKESHA, Wis. - There's something for everyone at the Trailbreaker Races in Waukesha.
The event kicks off on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at the Schuetze Recreation Center with a Kiddos Race at 7:45 a.m.
The rest of the events are as follows:
- 8:00 AM – Glacial Drumlin Marathon Start
- 8:10 AM – Half Marathon Start
- 8:20 AM – 10K Start
- 8:30 AM – 5K & Walk Start
- 1:30 PM – Course Breakdown
- 2:00 PM – Course/Finish Line Closes
Since 2009, the event has been hosted by the Park Foundation of Waukesha, Inc as a fundraiser supporting the enhancement of city parks, trails, recreation programs, and Waukesha’s urban forest.
In 2023, Silver Circle partnered with the Park Foundation under a long-term agreement to manage the Trailbreaker.
To learn more, click here.
.