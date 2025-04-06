Trailbreaker races at the Schuetze Recreation Center in Waukesha

There's something for everyone at the Trailbreaker Races in Waukesha.

The event kicks off on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at the Schuetze Recreation Center with a Kiddos Race at 7:45 a.m.

The rest of the events are as follows:

8:00 AM – Glacial Drumlin Marathon Start

8:10 AM – Half Marathon Start

8:20 AM – 10K Start

8:30 AM – 5K & Walk Start

1:30 PM – Course Breakdown

2:00 PM – Course/Finish Line Closes

Since 2009, the event has been hosted by the Park Foundation of Waukesha, Inc as a fundraiser supporting the enhancement of city parks, trails, recreation programs, and Waukesha’s urban forest.

In 2023, Silver Circle partnered with the Park Foundation under a long-term agreement to manage the Trailbreaker.

