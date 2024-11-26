Trafficking case; Todd Blehovde sentenced, 10 years in prison

article

The Brief A Washington County judge sentenced Todd Blehovde to ten years in prison. Blehovde pleaded no contest in August to charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child and trafficking of a child.



A Washington County judge sentenced Todd Blehovde on Tuesday. Nov. 19 to ten years in prison plus an additional ten years of extended supervision in connection with sex trafficking and assault charges.

Blehovde pleaded no contest in August to charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child and trafficking of a child. Three other charges against him were dismissed but read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

Police say Blehovde and a 33-year-old woman had a relationship that turned sexual in 2020 and detectives say, the following year, the woman brought a 13-year-old girl to Blehovde’s home. Over time, both adults convinced the teen to perform sexual acts on him.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A six-page criminal complaint revealed that Blehovde paid the teenage victim and the woman $50 for each sexual encounter. Prosecutors said the teen gave the woman a cut of that money.

The abuse paused for two years, but restarted last month, when the victim was 16, according to police. After she spoke with detectives, police arrested Blehovde. His list of charges includes second-degree sexual assault of a child, sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older and trafficking of a child.