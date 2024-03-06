Trafficking arrest; Wisconsin organization shines light on issue

A Washington County man and a Milwaukee woman have been charged with sex trafficking and assaulting a teenage girl for years.

Deep within a quiet neighborhood in Slinger lies disturbing details of extended child abuse.

Police say 55-year-old Todd Blehovde and 33-year-old Anne Carlson had a relationship that turned sexual in 2020 and detectives say, the following year, Carlson brought a 13-year-old girl to Blehovde’s home. Over time, both adults convinced the teen to perform sexual acts on him.

A six-page criminal complaint revealed that Blehovde paid the teenage victim and Carlson $50 for each sexual encounter. Prosecutors said the teen gave Carlson a cut of that money.

The abuse paused for two years, but restarted last month, when the victim was 16, according to police.

Washington County Jail

After she spoke with detectives, police arrested Blehovde. His list of charges includes second-degree sexual assault of a child, sexual intercourse with a child 16 or older and trafficking of a child.

Carlson is facing similar charges and police have warrants out for her arrest.

Emmy, founder of organization Lacey’s Hope Project, is a survivor of human trafficking. She said trafficking happens throughout the state, and many times to children groomed as young as 13, who are scared to upset the adults recruiting them.

"Trafficking, it doesn’t discriminate," Emmy said. "It happens all day and all night. They don’t want to disappoint, because as children we’re looking to the adults in what to do."

She gives tips on what to look out for with children.

"You’re going to be looking at a difference in their normal routine," she said. "Who they talk to, who they hang out with, what they do."

Lacey’s Hope Project

Emmy said the demand side of trafficking needs to be addressed and that speaking up can be a true lifesaver.

"If you see something, say something," she said. "Call local law enforcement, get someone involved."

Human trafficking resources can be found on the Lacey's Hope Project website.