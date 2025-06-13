The Brief T-Pain's "Wiscansin State Fear" took over Road America on Friday. The event featured open drifting, carnival rides, games and more in Elkhart Lake. The music artist originally intended to hold it at Wisconsin State Fair Park, but alleged discrimination from park officials last month.



T-Pain's "Wiscansin State Fear" took over Road America on Friday, June 13.

‘Wiscansin State Fear’

What they're saying:

The event featured open drifting, carnival rides, games and more in Elkhart Lake.

Wiscansin State Fear originally intended to take place at Wisconsin State Fair Park, but that fell apart after the music artist alleged park officials discriminated against him and the event. Officials later apologized, but it did not take long to find a new host.

"Wiscansin State Fear" at Road America

"Road America called us up, and they're like, ‘Hey, we would love to host you at our venue,’" event organizer Hertrech Eugene Jr. said. "That's a no-brainer for us, so now we're here at Road America."

What's next:

The fourth annual "Wiscansin Fest" is Saturday night with a variety of artists taking the stage at The Rave in Milwaukee.

Dig deeper:

The event was originally intended to take place at Wisconsin State Fair Park and Milwaukee Mile, but that changed last month.

In videos posted on social media, T-Pain blasted park officials – alleging they discriminated against his event. The music artist said he had already reached a deal with Wisconsin State Fair Park, but they changed their tune despite having a contract.

"He said we can’t have carnival rides, because if we have rides there, gangs are going to come," he said in a video. "They’re promoting rides and games, how come there are no gangs showing up to these things that you're promoting? Is it because you’re doing it, and not Black T-Pain."

T-Pain also said park officials didn't like the name "Wiscansin State Fear," saying they felt it was too similar to "Wisconsin State Fair."

In a statement issued in response to T-Pain's allegations last month, a Wisconsin State Fair Park spokesperson said:

"We take responsibility and apologize for the way this was handled. There were missteps in internal communications that are not representative of the standard at Wisconsin State Fair Park. We were overly ambitious about what we could host and unfortunately, these missteps led to this event not coming to fruition. We are taking steps to ensure a more complete event review process is in place."