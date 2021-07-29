Town of Ripon storm damage; numerous roads closed, no injuries

Strong thunderstorms caused widespread damage across Wisconsin Wednesday night, July 28 into Thursday morning, July 29. Storm damage in the Town of Ripon included – downed trees and power lines.

"This morning we have noted significant damage to private property throughout our entire community. Alliant Energy has confirmed a citywide power outage affecting 9,000 members of our city," said Adam Sonntag, City Administrator for the City of Ripon.

Adam Sonntag the City Administrator for the City of Ripon, said numerous roads and passageways throughout the city remain closed due to the storm damage.

"City crews along with the county the Fond Du Lac county crews will be out clearing all the debris and the trees right behind us you can see crews are already removing trees along power lines," said Sonntag.

No injuries or deaths were reported.