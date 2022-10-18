Town of Genesee barn fire; 1 taken to hospital

Firefighters on Monday, Oct. 17 responded to the scene of a barn fire on Saylesville Road in the Town of Genesee.

Upon arrival, deputies reported the barn was fully engulfed. Lake Country Fire requested mutual aid.

On scene deputies encountered an individual who suffered burn injuries to his face. He was transported to the hospital and remains in stable condition. The barn was not used to house any animals and was used to store and work on vehicles.

The roads surrounding the fire were closed to facilitate fire suppression and investigation. The fire remains under investigation by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office.