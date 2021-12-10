Expand / Collapse search

Town of Beloit shooting: 1 dead, 5 injured

BELOIT, Wis. - Six people were shot late Thursday in the town of Beloit, leaving one victim dead and two more with life-threatening injuries.

Police officers were called to a residential block in the town of Beloit and found three people with gunshot wounds. One person died at the scene, while two were taken to hospitals. While police officers were securing the scene, three more people arrived at the emergency room of a local hospital.

Authorities said three of the victims were treated for their injuries and released from medical care, while two were receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Local law enforcement is investigating the shooting.

