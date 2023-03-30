Town of Lyons barn fire; oil containers ruptured, excessive heat

article

Walworth County investigators are working to determine the cause of a barn fire in the Town of Lyons on Wednesday, March 29.

Officials say the fire broke out in a barn along Clausen Road. Firefighters battled flames blasting through the roof of the barn – and the also poured water on a propane tank to keep it cool.

Located in the barn was a large amount of oil used to run an oil-fed furnace. Officials say the oil containers ruptured due to the heat and started to flow down the driveway and into the ditch line.

Lyons Fire Command requested a hazardous materials vehicle so crews could stop the oil from spreading and getting into a nearby waterway. That oil was suppressed – and never reached the waterway. Even so, Walworth County Emergency Management and the Wisconsin DNR were notified of the Hazardous Material spill.

Again, the cause of the fire is undetermined – and there is nothing to indicate it is suspicious.

The property loss is estimated to be around $450,000. Nobody was hurt.