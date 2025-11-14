Town of Grafton structure collapse at construction site, 3 injured

The Brief Three workers were injured at a construction site when a roof partially collapsed on Friday, Nov. 14. The workers were securing the trusses when a wall bowed, and the workers fell 16 feet. All three were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



Three workers were injured when the roof of a building partially collapsed at a construction site in the Town of Grafton on Friday, Nov. 14.

Partial roof collapse

What we know:

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9:45 a.m. the sheriff's office responded to a report of a structure collapse at a construction site off of North Port Washington Road near Double Tree Lane.

The structure, a storage condominium, was under construction at the time.

Workers were in the process of securing wooden roof trusses when the north wall bowed and the roof partially collapsed.

Another shot of the collapsed roof trusses

Three workers who were working on the roof fell about 16 feet. All three were injured, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening, and one worker was trapped under the debris.

The Ozaukee Central Fire Department responded and cut through the trusses to free the trapped worker. All three injured workers were transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

What's next:

The Town of Grafton Residential and Commercial Building Inspectors, along with OSHA representatives, responded to inspect the construction site. The cause of the collapse is still being determined.