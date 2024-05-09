Town of Burlington man accused, child pornography possession

article

A 47-year-old Town of Burlington man is in police custody – and awaiting multiple charges for possession of child pornography. A news release by the Racine County Sheriff's Office identifies the man as Johnathon Brau.

Officials say investigators with the Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit developed a person of interest for the crime of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), commonly referred to as "child Pornography". The person was Brau.

On Thursday, May 9, 2024, members of the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, along with ICAC investigators, conducted a search warrant at Brau’s residence -- and investigators took Brau into custody for questioning. During their search, investigators seized numerous electronic devices belonging to Brau.

Officials said an initial review of Brau’s cellphone yielded numerous images and videos of CSAM. An analyst with ICAC will perform a thorough forensic examination of all Brau’s electronic devices.

Investigators questioned Brau at the Racine County Jail – where he admitted to downloading CSAM, the release says.

Brau was admitted into the jail with a bail of $500,000, and the following charges were forwarded to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office:

Possession of Child Pornography (10 counts)

Racine County Sheriff's Christopher Schmaling issued the following statement in the release:

"The ICAC investigators are highly trained and skilled professionals who are committed to protecting our children. I commend the investigators for putting in the hard work necessary to put another dangerous pervert in jail."