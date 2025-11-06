Town of Brookfield fatal crash Thursday; 2 dead, 1 injured

article

Two people are dead and another injured after a head-on crash Thursday evening, Nov. 6.

What we know:

The Town of Brookfield Police Department said it happened around 6:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Capitol Drive near Springdale Road. A 91-year-old Brookfield man and an 87-year-old Brookfield woman died at the scene.

A third individual was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crash scene in the Town of Brookfield

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Dig deeper:

Multiple agencies responded, including the Town of Brookfield Police Department, City of Brookfield Police Department, Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Town of Brookfield Fire and Rescue, City of Brookfield Fire and Rescue and the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Eastbound and westbound Capitol Drive between Barker Road and Springdale Road were expected to remain closed until at least 11 p.m.