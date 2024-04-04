Expand / Collapse search

Solar eclipse, UW-Milwaukee viewing party planned

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  April 4, 2024 6:11pm CDT
UWM announces solar eclipse event

The UW-Milwaukee Planetarium organized a viewing party for Monday's solar eclipse. It will be held at the Union Ballroom and in Spaights Plaza.

MILWAUKEE - The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Manfred Olson Planetarium has organized two events for the solar eclipse, which will take place on Monday, April 8.

A free eclipse viewing party – open to the public – is scheduled for Monday from 1-3 p.m. It will be held at the Student Union Ballroom and in Spaights Plaza. It will include food, music, crafts and 10,000 pairs of special eclipse glasses for safe viewing.

Details about the event are available on UWM's website.

Vision protection for solar eclipse

UW Health's Dr. Bill Hartman joined FOX6 News to discuss vision protection during the solar eclipse and a new depression treatment.

In addition to that viewing party, the planetarium staff put together a special program for 4,300 Milwaukee Public Schools students. It will teach how the height of the sun and the length of the day affect temperatures on earth.