Solar eclipse, UW-Milwaukee viewing party planned

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Manfred Olson Planetarium has organized two events for the solar eclipse, which will take place on Monday, April 8.

A free eclipse viewing party – open to the public – is scheduled for Monday from 1-3 p.m. It will be held at the Student Union Ballroom and in Spaights Plaza. It will include food, music, crafts and 10,000 pairs of special eclipse glasses for safe viewing.

Details about the event are available on UWM's website.

In addition to that viewing party, the planetarium staff put together a special program for 4,300 Milwaukee Public Schools students. It will teach how the height of the sun and the length of the day affect temperatures on earth.