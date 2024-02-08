Tosa’s Flannelpalooza; winter activities, food, beverages

This Saturday you can "rock out with your cotton out" in the Tosa Village during Flannelpalooza, an event that will be filled with food, fun, and flannel. Brian Kramp is at The Flannel Fox getting ready for an afternoon that’s perfect for celebrating National Flannel Day.

Brian Kramp also visited Buckatabon Tavern and Supper Club, Tabal Chocolate, Niemann’s Candies, and The Village Cheese Shop.